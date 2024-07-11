Google Maps Immersive View launches in five Canadian cities

Google launched ‘Immersive View’ for Maps at Google I/O 2023 and is finally expanding the feature to select Canadian cities.

Immersive View offers a more detailed view of your route while navigating, but only in supported cities. Google said the feature would use computer vision and AI to merge Street View and aerial images to create Immersive View. The view even has a time slider that allows users to see air quality and weather conditions throughout the day.

Now, Google says Immersive View is available in five Canadian cities: Montreal, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Edmonton. To use the feature, people can head to Google Maps on their phone and search for a landmark or place of interest in one of the five supported cities. An Immersive View preview, which looks like a small video thumbnail, should appear in the search results — tap it to enter Immersive View.

Last year, Google launched Immersive View in 15 cities, including London, New York, Tokyo and San Fransisco. Those interested can learn more about the feature here.