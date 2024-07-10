Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Canadian carrier pricing

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold and Flip 6 today. Both feature newer processors, colours and more. Here’s how much they cost in Canada and what pre-order bonuses each carrier is offering.

MobileSyrup will update this post throughout the day to add more carrier information.

Samsung

The tech giant is offering 0 percent financing on both phones and a handful of other deals on accessories. If you get a new phone, the Galaxy Buds 3 drop to $104.99 (reg, $209) and the Buds 3 Pros drop to $164.99 (reg, $329). The Galaxy Watch 7 drops to $250 (reg, $409), and the Watch Ultra hits $434 (reg, $879).

You can also get 50 percent off Samsung cases.

Bell

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256 GB) – $72.08 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $87.33 per month. The full price is $3,170 when you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB) – $77.84 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $94.00 per month. The full price is $3,370 when you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) – $26.30 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $34.96 per month. The full price is $1,810 when you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) – $32 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $41.62 per month. The full price is $2,010 when you buy it outright.

So far, it seems that Bell isn’t offering any promotions or discounts on these phones. However, when you sign up online, the company will waive the $60 sign-up fee.

Rogers

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256 GB) – $65 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $81 per month. The full price is $2,999 when you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB) – $70.67 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $87.71 per month. It’s unclear if this is a glitch, but Rogers has this spec of the phone also listed at $2,999 if you want to buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) – $15 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $24.13 per month. The full price is $1,807 when you buy it outright.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) – $20 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $30.80 per month. The full price is $2,005 when you buy it outright.

Rogers is also running a promo allowing you to pre-order a Silver Z fold 6 and a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pros, but unless you’re buying this bundle outright for $2,999 I don’t think it’s worth the $78 – $94 per month it’s going to cost you over the next two years. At the end of this, you save roughly $20 on the earbuds, but you’re going to have a really expensive monthly plan.

Telus

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256 GB) – $73.96 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $81 per month. There doesn’t seem to be an option on Telus’ website to buy the phone outright.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB) – $79.79 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $87.71 per month.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) – $19.96 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Flip 6, it costs $24.13 per month. You do need to pay the taxes upfront at Telus, but I do not see a way to buy the phone outright. That said, Telus has the best price if you’re willing to pay a lot for your monthly data allotment. At the end of your contract, paying $24.13 monthly for the phone works out to $579.12 overall.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) – $26.21 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Flip 6, it costs $30.79 per month.

Freedom

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256 GB) – $65 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $81 per month.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB) – $70.67 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $87.71 per month.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) – $15 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $24.12 per month.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) – $20.67 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $30.79 per month.

Fido

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256 GB) – $81 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $106.87 per month. Like at Rogers, the Fold 6 costs $2,999 to buy outright.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512 GB) – $87 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you want to keep the Fold 6, it costs $113.54 per month. Exatly like Rogers, the Fold 6 costs $2,999 to buy outright, regardless of the storage size.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) – $24.13 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years, the price will be $60.97 per month. The full price is $1,807.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 (512GB) – $30.80 per month for 24 months if you want to return the phone at the end of your contract. If you plan on keeping it for more than two years the price is $67.63 per month. The full price of the phone if you want to buy it today is $2,005.

More to come…