Nintendo of Canada partners with Code Ninjas on kids coding camps

Kids will learn basic coding principles before getting to design their own Super Mario Maker 2 levels

Bradly Shankar
Jul 4, 20247:03 PM EDT 0 comments
Super Mario Maker 2 key art with Mario and Luigi

Nintendo of Canada has teamed up with Code Ninjas to run a series of coding camps at several of the latter company’s locations across Canada.

Through the partnership, kids will participate in a five-day camp focused on basic coding concepts, which will culminate in them creating their own Mario levels in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

The following Code Ninjas locations across Ontario, Alberta and B.C. are taking part in the Nintendo coding camp:

  • Alberta — Marda Loop, Southeast 130th Avenue, West Springs Calgary and Windermere
  • British Columbia — Burnaby, Langley, Richmond, Surrey and Vancouver South
  • Ontario — Burlington Elgin Mills, Etobicoke North, Markham, Mississauga West, Port Credit, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Vaughan

More information on the coding camps can be found here. Note that Code Ninjas says rates are set by locally owned and operated centres, so you’ll have to reach out to your nearest one to find specific pricing.

In related news, Boston Pizza has also partnered with Nintendo of Canada for a new promotion, including a special Mario-inspired kid’s pizza.

Image credit: Nintendo

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

