Nintendo of Canada partners with Code Ninjas on kids coding camps

Nintendo of Canada has teamed up with Code Ninjas to run a series of coding camps at several of the latter company’s locations across Canada.

Through the partnership, kids will participate in a five-day camp focused on basic coding concepts, which will culminate in them creating their own Mario levels in Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

The following Code Ninjas locations across Ontario, Alberta and B.C. are taking part in the Nintendo coding camp:

Alberta — Marda Loop, Southeast 130th Avenue, West Springs Calgary and Windermere

British Columbia — Burnaby, Langley, Richmond, Surrey and Vancouver South

Ontario — Burlington Elgin Mills, Etobicoke North, Markham, Mississauga West, Port Credit, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Vaughan

More information on the coding camps can be found here. Note that Code Ninjas says rates are set by locally owned and operated centres, so you’ll have to reach out to your nearest one to find specific pricing.

In related news, Boston Pizza has also partnered with Nintendo of Canada for a new promotion, including a special Mario-inspired kid’s pizza.

Image credit: Nintendo