Netflix reportedly axes Horizon Zero Dawn show after creator controversy

Netflix is reportedly no longer moving forward with the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series it was developing.

On June 30th, Rolling Stone published an extensive report detailing allegations of misconduct by Steve Blackman, the Edmontonian showrunner of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. In total, 12 staffers accused Blackman of “toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behavior.”

In response to those allegations, Rolling Stone reports that Netflix has dropped two projects it was making with Blackman, including one based on PlayStation’s Horizon video game series. The creator signed a $50 million USD (about $68 million CAD) production deal with Netflix in 2020.

Later, in 2022, it was reported that the Blackman-led series, tentatively titled “Horizon 2074,” would take place both during and before the events of Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The series was also reportedly slated to film in Toronto, just like The Umbrella Academy.

Kotaku reached out to the writer of the Rolling Stone piece, who confirmed that Netflix was scrapping the Horizon series entirely, rather than hire someone else to develop it.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what will happen with “Horizon 2074.” Presumably, Sony will still want to pursue some form of Horizon adaptation, be it a version of “2074” or a different project altogether. After all, the company has had great success so far adapting the likes of The Last of Us, Uncharted and Twisted Metal, and it plans to expand that catalogue with a Ghost of Tsushima movie and God of War Prime Video series.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on August 8th. The entire season will be dropped at once, rather than in parts like several other Netflix shows as of late.

