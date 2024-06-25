fbpx
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be held on July 16 and 17

The company also partnered with Megan Thee Stallion on a new Prime Day-themed song

Bradly Shankar
Jun 25, 202411:59 AM EDT 0 comments
Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16th and 17th, the e-commerce giant has confirmed.

In a blog post, the company began teasing its big annual sale, which will offer new deals as often as five minutes throughout those two days. Additionally, Prime members can once again request an invitation to exclusive deals. So far, the company says it will offer up to 40 percent off Sony wireless headphones and up to 30 percent off Peloton products.

Altogether, Amazon is promising “millions” of deals across 35 product categories. The company says Prime Day 2023 offered customers $2.5 billion in total savings, so it remains to be seen how the deals will compare this year.

To announce this year’s Prime Day dates, Amazon also partnered with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion on a song called “It’s Prime Day.” You can check it out below:

Source: Amazon

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

