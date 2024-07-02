George R.R. Martin comments briefly on Elden Ring movie rumour

You might not have known that George R. R. Martin, the writer of the beloved A Song of Ice and Fire book series, also wrote the lore of The Game Awards 2022 Game of the Year winner, Elden Ring.

Now, in a recent blog post, Martin commented on the rumours of an Elden Ring film or TV series.

“Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

Martin doesn’t really say anything about the rumour and has “nothing to say,” but there is some meaning behind these words. For example, “mum’s the word” in British slang alludes to a hidden truth or secret.

An Elden Ring film is certainly a possibility. Even Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the fame game, said a movie could be possible if a “very strong partner” was involved. With Martin’s connection to HBO, I can definitely see this being a strong partner and a huge possibility. Even PlayStation has previously offered to partner with FromSoftware on a series.

Source: George R. R. Martin, IGN