Steam discounts tons of games to celebrate the summer

If you’re looking for a new game to play this summer on PC or the Steam Deck there are lots of sales happening right now.
Some highlights include:
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure — $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Sea of Stars — $31.99 (30 percent off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Spelunky 2 — $11.39 (50 percent off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $17.49 (65 percent off)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor — (55 percent off)
- Assassins Creed Valhalla — $15.99 (80 percent off)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 — $63.99 (20 percent off )
- Dead Space remake — $27.99 (65 percent off)
- Hades — $13 (60 percent off)
- Halo Infinite — $31 (60 percent off)
- Loop Hero — $6.43 (67 percent off)
- Planet Zoo — $18.02 (65 percent off)
If you want to see a full list of all the games, you can check out this Reddit thread or the actual Steam Store.
Source: Steam
