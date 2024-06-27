Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumoured to sport rounded corners

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly sport rounded corners, which is a great design change. The corners won’t be as sharp, meaning it’ll be nicer to hold in your hand. However, this might be one of the only design changes, as the device might retain its boxy look.

I can confirm 100% that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will not crush your palm again.

It’s really rounded! pic.twitter.com/rKf8TmCoAs — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 27, 2024

This news comes from Ice Universe on X (Twitter), who didn’t offer any more information about the change. However, Ice Universe did mention that the S25 Ultra will continue to sport an S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is about half a year from release, so despite Ice Universe’s mostly accurate profile, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt.

However, if you can’t wait until the S25 Ultra for a Samsung product, the South Korean tech giant is planning to launch several foldable devices at its upcoming Unpacked event.