fbpx
News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumoured to sport rounded corners

Ice Universe did mention that the S25 Ultra will continue to sport an S Pen

Dean Daley
Jun 27, 20245:35 PM EDT 0 comments

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly sport rounded corners, which is a great design change. The corners won’t be as sharp, meaning it’ll be nicer to hold in your hand. However, this might be one of the only design changes, as the device might retain its boxy look.

This news comes from Ice Universe on X (Twitter), who didn’t offer any more information about the change. However, Ice Universe did mention that the S25 Ultra will continue to sport an S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is about half a year from release, so despite Ice Universe’s mostly accurate profile, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt.

However, if you can’t wait until the S25 Ultra for a Samsung product, the South Korean tech giant is planning to launch several foldable devices at its upcoming Unpacked event. 

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Steam discounts tons of games to celebrate the summer

News

‘Godfather of AI’ offers $1 million to repair Ontario Science Centre

News

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 look just like AirPods

News

Popular age verification service used by TikTok exposes people’s IDs and more

Comments