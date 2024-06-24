McDonald’s Canada is bringing back the Szechuan Sauce

One of the most popular McDonald’s of all time is making a big comeback.

Starting June 25th, McDonald’s Canada will once again offer the Szechuan Sauce for a limited time only. It’s part of a new ‘Throwback Meal’ promotion that features the return of three classic dipping sauces:

Garlic Parmesan (1980s)

Szechuan Sauce (1990s)

Jalapeño Sauce (2000s)

dip back in time with new sauces 1980s Garlic Parmesan Sauce

1990s Szechuan Sauce

2000s Jalapeño Cheddar Sauce get the new Throwback Sauces on 6/25 for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/DNFTkxTcK6 — McDonald’s 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) June 24, 2024

But of course, it’s the Szechuan Sauce that stands out the most. While it was originally introduced in the ’90s to coincide with Disney’s Mulan, the Szechuan Sauce would become part of the zeitgeist in 2017 after a one-off joke in Rick & Morty. Fans of the animated sitcom soon made the sauce go viral, which, in turn, encouraged McDonald’s to bring it back.

However, McDonald’s didn’t produce nearly enough sauce to keep up with demand, leading to a significant outcry from fans and lots of scalpers. While the sauce has since returned periodically to McDonald’s in the U.S. and Canada in the years, it’s never been a regular item, so you might want to take advantage of this Throwback Meal promotion.

It’s worth noting that McDonald’s is offering the sauces in bundles depending on your nuggets order:

1 sauce per 6-piece

2 sauces per 10-piece

3 sauces per 20-piece

Are you excited to have the Szechuan Sauce back, either as a first-time or return consumer? Do you not care at all and instead just want some of that GarPar or Jalapeño action? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, you can stream Rick and Morty on the $12.99/month StackTV add-on for Prime Video.

Image credit: McDonald’s

Source: McDonald’s Canada