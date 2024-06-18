Android 15 Beta 3 arrives for Pixel with platform stability

Google’s Android 15 Beta 3 is available now for Pixel devices.

The operating system is now in platform stability, which essentially means that all of Android 15’s intended features and changes are available in the latest beta, with squashing bugs and glitches being the only thing left to do for Google. The beta is very close to the final Android 15 build, bringing with it an improved passkey and Credential Manager experience.

According to Google’s blog post announcing the third beta, users will now be able to sign-in to apps for Android 15 with a single step by using Passkeys with facial recognition, fingerprint, or screen lock. If users “accidentally dismiss the prompt to use a passkey to sign-in, they will be able to see the passkey or other Credential Manager suggestions in autofill conditional user interfaces, such as keyboard suggestions or dropdowns.”

It’s worth noting that this will only work with apps that have been updated for Android 15.

Elsewhere, the update also introduces a new ‘Private Space,’ which essentially allows users to create a separate space on their device where they can store sensitive apps, hidden behind an authentication lock. Plus, a bunch of bug fixes also made their way to the new beta, as highlighted in an official Android beta post on Reddit.

Who can download the new beta?

For now, the Android 14 Beta 3 is limited to the Pixel 6 and later-released Pixel devices, including the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold. If you’re already enrolled in Google’s beta program, you can head to Settings > System > Software update > System update > Check for updates and install the new beta.

If you’re not enrolled in the beta program, head to Google’s beta website and opt-in with one of your above-mentioned Pixel devices. According to Google, “Updates aren’t always immediate and may take up to 24 hours to arrive.”

A more detailed guide can be found here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google