Amazon Alexa not getting an AI upgrade any time soon

Amazon may have presented a fairly impressive AI demo last year, but a new report from Fortune suggests that the company is far behind OpenAI, Google, and even Apple.

The report cites former Amazon employees and claims that the company’s AI-Alexa is nowhere close to being ready. The tech giant is evidently held back by a lack of data and the need for high-end chips to run in its AI data centres.

Amazon has rebutted this report, claiming that it is making good progress on Alexa AI and has access to many Nvidia GPUs plus its own in-house Trainium chips.

Time will tell which side is telling the truth, but considering Amazon did a live demo of Alexa AI last September and has said nothing all year about the new service, it makes me think things aren’t progressing as fast as Amazon predicted.

Source: Fortune