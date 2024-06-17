Virgin Plus offers some existing customers $61/125GB 5G plan

Bell’s Virgin Plus is offering some existing customers a $61/125GB 5G Canada/U.S. plan, though your mileage may vary with this.

Virgin customers will want to check their account, either through the app or website, to see if they have this or a similar deal. For example, my wife received the $61/125GB offer in her Virgin app, which we noticed while investigating why her mobile bill had suddenly gone up $25/mo.

The plan includes 5G data with speeds capped at 250Mbps and unlimited Canada/U.S. calling and texting. The plan is only available for bring-your-own-phone customers.

Virgin’s website only lists one $65/75GB 5G plan.

It’s worth noting that my wife’s plan was a $30/20GB 4G Black Friday offer that had recently expired. Combined with a $3/mo price increase from Virgin sometime in the last few months, it was now $58/mo.

Moreover, several wireless providers have been offering special deals for existing and former customers recently. Whether you’re with Virgin or not, now might be a great time to check your wireless account to see if you have any pending offers.