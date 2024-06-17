Koodo adds 60GB 4G plan that costs $5 more than Fido, Virgin

Telus-owned Koodo has added a $54/60GB 4G plan to match offers from Fido and Virgin, though it missed the mark by about $5/mo.

Koodo previously did not offer a 60GB 4G plan, with the highest data bucket available being $44/50GB. However, as of June 17th, Koodo’s website listed a $54/60GB option with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting plus one free perk.

Oddly, at the time of publication, there was no 60GB plan available for customers looking to buy a phone from Koodo. In fact, the only option listed for customers buying a phone was Koodo’s $30/mo talk and text plan. Presumably, this is a glitch on Koodo’s website, but since Koodo stopped offering 5G plans several weeks ago, who knows what’s going on over there.

The provider’s new $54/60GB plan seems to be an effort to match 60GB 4G plans from Fido and Virgin. However, both providers charge just $49/mo for their 60GB plans.

Fido’s plan regularly costs $59/mo but can be combined with a $5/mo autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 24 months to get the $49 price. Virgin’s plan, on the other hand, is just $49/mo. However, Virgin notably has gone back and forth on the price in recent weeks, so that price might not stick around for long.

Either way, Koodo’s 60GB plan is far from the best option out there. Even Fido and Virgin’s cheaper plans aren’t great when you consider providers like Freedom and Public, which have $40/75GB 5G plans with 5G data and Canada/U.S. usage.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.