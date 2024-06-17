Google offers extended repair program for Pixel 8 phones with certain display issues

Google announced a new extended repair program for Pixel 8 devices that develop display issues like a vertical line or flickering.

The new program comes as reports about display problems emerge on social media. Notably, Google isn’t the only phone maker with display problems; some Samsung phones are also plagued with line issues.

The repair program extends support coverage for impacted Pixel 8 devices for three years after the date of the original retail purchase. Per details shared to the Pixel Phone Help site, eligible devices include Pixel 8s that:

“Exhibits a vertical line running from the bottom of the display to the the [sic] top or a display flicker”

“Has a device identifier (e.g., IMEI, serial number) determined by Google or an authorized repair partner, as qualifying for this program”

Google confirmed to MobileSyrup that the new program applies to Canada.

You can learn more about the extended repair program here.

Source: Google Via: Android Authority