Virgin giving some customers free ‘5G Access’ add-on

Bell-owned Virgin Plus reportedly offered some customers a free upgrade to 5G service.

According to posts on RedFlagDeals (RFD) spotted by iPhone in Canada, some Virgin customers received a $0/mo ‘5G Access’ add-on.

Notably, the 5G Access add-on isn’t enabled, and customers who receive it must toggle it on to use 5G. It’s not clear how widespread the add-on is — I checked my wife’s Virgin account, and she didn’t have the 5G Access option.

Regardless, if you’re with Virgin, you might want to check your account online and check for the add-on under the ‘Others’ tab. While you’re at it, you might want to check for any exclusive offers, such as a $61/125GB 5G plan Virgin is giving some customers.

What’s particularly interesting about this is that Virgin seems to be giving away free 5G access while competitors clamp down on 5G availability. Koodo recently pulled 5G plans off of its website, while Rogers confirmed that it has “no plans” for 5G on Fido.

Source: RFD