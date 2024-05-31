Google shares new features coming to Android

Google has released a blog post about seven new features it’s bringing to Android. Specifically, these are updates that will hit Google apps over time.

Google Messages is getting an update that will let users edit RCS messages after they’re sent for up to 15 minutes. This functionality is already featured on several messaging apps, such as Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Apple’s Messages app via iMessage.

Google is introducing a new feature called instant hotspot, which lets your Android tablet or Chromebook connect to your handset’s hotspot without a password. You’ll also be able to switch devices in the middle of a Google Meet call by hitting the cast icon.

You’ll be able to combine new emojis together. You can also add the Google Home widget to your home screen and manage the smart devices you use the most. You can even add a Google Home tile complication to manage your smart devices from your wrist.

Lastly, Google’s digital car key is now available on select MINI models and will soon be available on Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles.

Image Credit: Google Blog

Source: Google Blog