The PlayStation 5 is $70 off in Canada right now

PlayStation has kicked off its annual Days of Play event, offering discounts on a variety of hardware and software on top of other promotions.

Most notably, though, the company has slashed the price of its PlayStation 5 console by $70 in Canada. This means you can snag the standard PS5 for $579.99 (regularly $649.99) and the Digital Edition for $509.99 (regularly $579.99). Note that these are both the Slim models that debuted last holiday season.

See below for links to the deals at each Canadian retailer:

On the subject of hardware, it’s worth noting that The Source has PlayStation 5 console covers on sale for $49.99 (regularly $69.99).

Check out more Days of Play deals on the official PlayStation Canada website. The deals run until June 12th.