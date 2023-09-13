Save $300 on Google Pixel 7 Pro until September 15

Google Canada currently has a sale on its Pixel phones and accessories, with up to $300 in discounts.

Discounted devices include the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7, the Pixel Buds Pro and more. Check out the deals below:

Pixel 7 Pro: $1,009 (regularly $1,309)

Pixel 7: $599 (regularly $799)

Pixel 7a: $549 (regularly $599)

Pixel 6a: $379 (regularly $479

Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Pixel Buds A Series: $119 (regularly $139)

Google Pixel Watch LTE+Wi-Fi: $449.99 (regularly $529.99)

Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: $369.99 (regularly $449.99)

All the deals mentioned above end on Friday, September 15th, at 2:59am ET/ Thursday, September 14th, at 11:59pm PT.

Find all Google Pixel Store deals here.