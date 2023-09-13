Nintendo Direct stream happening September 14th

Nintendo announced it will stream a fall Direct showcase on September 14th starting at 10am ET/7am PT.

The 40-minute stream will showcase games releasing on the Nintendo Switch this winter.

As for what, specifically, the Direct will cover, well, that remains to be seen.

The company announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder at a Direct earlier this year and, as The Verge notes, rumours have been swirling about a second Direct ever since. Rumours intensified after the Gotham Knights ESRB rating page added the Switch as a supported platform for the game.

Games aside, rumours have also swirled about new Switch hardware. Several reports claim developers have seen the Switch 2 and that Nintendo has distributed developer kits. While it seems unlikely, it’s possible we could learn something about this Switch sequel during the Direct.

Speaking of hardware, Nintendo reportedly has a patent for new, improved Joy-Cons that should address ongoing issues with stick drift. I also doubt Nintendo will highlight this during the Direct, but who knows — we’ll just have to watch and see.

Via: The Verge