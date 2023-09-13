PS5 software update adds Dolby Atmos support, larger SSD capacity and more

Sony has rolled out a new global PS5 software update that brings several enhancements to the console.

The update, which was first released as a beta version in August, is now available to all PS5 users.

One of the most notable additions is the ability to experience 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices, such as TVs and soundbars.

To turn on Dolby Atmos, go to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority), and then select Dolby Atmos. 3D Audio is a technology that creates a realistic and immersive sound field around the listener. For the PS5, the tech is powered by Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech engine.

The second new addition is an ease of accessibility one. Users can now assign a second controller to one account as an assistant controller. This feature allows two players to control the same character or action on screen, which can be useful for helping each other in difficult situations or sharing gameplay experiences. To enable the feature, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Use Second Controller for Assistance, and then turn on Use Assist Controller.

Further, users can now install a larger 8TB M.2 SSD to their PS5, up from the previous 4TB limit, as long as the SSD meets the requirements outlined here.

Other updates include an option to mute or adjust the volume of the beep sound that the console makes when turning it on or off and the ability to Remote Play on devices running Android TV OS 12. For now, the Remote Play app only supports the 4K Chromecast with Google TV device and the BRAVIA XR A95L model smart TV.

Check out all that’s new with the update here.

Image credit: PlayStation blog

Source: PlayStation blog