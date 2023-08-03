Public Mobile revamps 5G plans, adds $45/30GB option

Telus flanker brand Koodo rolled out 5G plans today. At the same time, Telus-owned Public Mobile changed up its 5G offerings to match new offers.

First up, Public upgraded its $50/mo 40GB Canada-U.S. plan with 4G data to include 5G data instead, matching a 5G plan Freedom Mobile offers. Previously, the plan had 4G data with speeds capped at 100Mbps — Public’s 5G plans cap data speeds at 250Mbps.

Public also changed its $44/mo 30GB 4G plan with a $45/mo 30GB 5G plan. Sure, the plan costs $1/mo more than before, but the bump to 250Mbps data speeds will be a welcome bonus.

Along with those new plans, Public also offers a $55/50GB 5G plan ($50/mo on a 90-day subscription) and a $65/50GB Canada-U.S. plan ($60/mo on a 90-day subscription). Previously, the $65/mo plan did not include Canada-U.S. calling, texting and data.

Finally, the only 4G plan Public still offers is the $39/mo 20GB plan.

You can check out the changes here.