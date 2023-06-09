Apple confirms the Vision Pro’s display can run at 96Hz and supports HDR

When I tried Apple’s pricey but impressive Vision Pro VR/AR (virtual reality/augmented reality) headset earlier this week, many of its technical specs were still unclear, and the tech giant wasn’t yet ready to reveal them.

Fast-forward a few days, and more information about the VR/AR headset is starting to surface. During a recent online WWDC 2023 developer session, Apple confirmed the Vision Pro’s slightly above 4K dual displays feature a dynamic 96Hz refresh rate and the ability to play high dynamic range (HDR) content.

For context, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro feature displays capable of 120Hz, and most Android devices feature 90Hz screens. During my brief time testing out the Vision Pro, one of the key things I noticed was how fast the refresh rate seemed to be, especially regarding its video passthrough and the overall fluidity of movement on its pair of screens.

According to UploadVR, 96Hz playback is designed for videos running at 24 frames per second, the standard frame rate of most films. 24 also multiplies evenly to 96, which keeps video playback consistent across the Vision Pros pair of high-resolution displays and avoids the choppiness some headsets feature.

During the same developer session, Apple also revealed that video for the Vision Pro can be encoded using MPF and HEVC, the codec used when recording content with an iPhone.

Via: UploadVR