Harvest Moon leads new batch of Nintendo Switch Online games

Nintendo has added four more retro games to its Switch Online catalogue.

Leading the pack is the original Harvest Moon, which debuted on the SNES in 1996. If farming sims aren’t enough for you, Nintendo has also added NES puzzler Mystery Tower and the Game Boy games Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble (action-puzzler) and Blaster Master (run-and-gun).

All four titles are now available on Switch Online and are included in the service’s base membership, which costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year.

Last month, a bunch of Mario Game Boy Advance games came to the service — learn more about those here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo