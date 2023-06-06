Here are the devices not supported on the upcoming iOS, macOS, iPadOS and watchOS

With the announcement of a new iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS comes a list of devices that will no longer get these updates in the fall.

Here’s the full list:

iOS 17: If you own an iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, or if you’re using a device older than this as well, you won’t get the update either. If you’re using an XS or XR, you are safe for one more year.

macOS Sonoma: If you own a 2017 MacBook Air, 2o17 MacBook (12-inch), 2017 Macbook Pro. If you own an iMac Pro 2017, you’re still in the clear. Other devices in the clear include the 2018 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook and Mac mini or later will get the update. 2019 iMac and anything else newer will also get the update.

watchOS 10: If you’re using Apple Watch Series 3 or older you won’t be able to get the new watchOS 10. If you’re using an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer you’re still good to go.

iPadOS 17: If you’re using an iPad Pro (1st generation), or iPad (5th generation) or older you won’t be able to get the new version of iPadOS 17. Anything newer than these devices will get the update, which includes iPad mini (5th generation and newer), iPad Pro (2nd generation and newer) iPad (6th generation and newer) and iPad Air (third generation and newer).

If you want to learn more about iPadOS 17, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma and watchOS 10 check out our news posts from WWDC 2023.

Via: MacRumors