iOS 17 introduces AirTag sharing, ending pesky alerts

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple announced the upcoming iOS 17 for iPhones.

The Operating System (OS), which will be widely available this fall, brings several new features with it, including improvements to AirDrop, keyboard enhancements, a new Journal app, Standby mode, and more.

One update which went largely unnoticed was the ability to share an AirTag with others in your house.

Since the time AirTags have been on the market, they have only been able to be owned by a single person. This would be a nuisance in cases where people living in your house have an AirTag, and your iPhone keeps notifying you that an AirTag has been found moving with you. In any case, whenever you’d borrow something from a housemate with an AirTag on it, your iPhone would keep notifying you about the unknown AirTag. Now, that nuisance is ending for good.

According to Apple’s iOS 17 Preview page, you can “Share AirTag or Find My network accessories with up to five other people. Everyone in the group can use Precision Finding and play a sound to pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when they’re nearby.”

As shared by MacRumors, users running iOS 17 would be able to go into the Find My app, select their AirTag and choose a new “Share This AirTag” option. This will allow you to invite any of your contacts to share the AirTag with you.

Image credit: MacRumors

Source: Apple Via MacRumors