OnePlus Nord N30 5G now available for pre-order in Canada

OnePlus is bringing its latest Nord midrange smartphone to the Canadian market. The Nord N30 5G retails for $379.99 and is now available for pre-order. As a pre-order bonus, the Chinese-based company is also giving away a free pair of its Nord Buds 2.

The Nord N30 5G comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There is only one colourway available — ‘Chromatic Gray.’ As for the Nord Buds 2, they are being offered in either ‘Thunder Gray’ or ‘Lightning White,’ and are an $85 value, according to OnePlus.

Just like the higher-end OnePlus 11, the Nord N30 5G comes with a power adaptor in the box. The company advertises 50W fast charging to help top up the 5,000 mAh battery at a rapid rate.

While not as fast as the 80W charger in the higher-end model, the Nord N30 5G still charges much quicker than the latest offerings from Google, Apple, and Samsung.

Early shipping for the new phone starts on June 8. It’s unclear just how long the bonus Nord Buds 2 offer will stick around.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus