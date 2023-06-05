Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding for Mac at WWDC 2023

Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima appeared at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to reveal Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for the Mac.

The Metal Gear creator says he’s been gaming on Mac since 1994 and is excited to bring Death Stranding to the platform. The action game launched on PlayStation 4 in 2019 and was ported to PC the following year. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will launch on Mac sometime later this year.

Kojima teased that some of his other games are coming to Mac as well, although he didn’t specify what. While he’s best known for Metal Gear, that franchise belongs to Konami, with whom he had a big falling out, so he’d presumably be unable to even hint at that. It’s likely, then, that he’s referring to his upcoming titles, one of which is Death Stranding 2 for the PS5. His other confirmed project is a mysterious cloud title for Xbox.

The Death Stranding announcement came during a larger section of WWDC centred around gaming on Mac. As part of that, Apple confirmed a new ‘game mode’ that prioritizes games on your CPU and GPU to offer a better refresh rate and reduced input latency when using PlayStation and Xbox controllers over Bluetooth.

It’s worth noting that Kojima’s presence at WWDC 2023 had been rumoured, although there was speculation he would reveal some sort of gaming project for Apple’s long-gestating mixed reality headset. However, he was solely there to talk about Death Stranding early in the show, while the presentation concluded much later with an extensive showcase of the headset, officially called the Vision Pro. More information on that can be found here.

For all of our WWDC 2023 content, follow this link.

Update: 05/06/2023 at 3:42pm ET — Updated with more information.