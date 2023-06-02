Best Buy Top Deals June 2 – June 8: JBL Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, iRobot Roomba j7+ and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of June 2nd to June 8th are live now with discounts on Bluetooth speakers, wearables, security cameras, TVs and more.

Check out some of the Top Deals below:

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN55CU7000FXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $699.99 (save $50)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV (QN65Q60CAFXZC) – 2023 – Titan Grey: $1,199.99 (save $100)

Corsair K70 RGB Mk2 Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard – English: $199.99 (save $40)

Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 5/PC – Black: $479.99 (save $20)

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-12700F /512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,699.99 (save $300)

ASUS 24-inch FHD 165Hz 0.5ms GTG TN LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG248QG) – Black: $219.99 (save $30)

Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ Microphone – White: $69.99 (save $30)

Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ Microphone – Black: $69.99 (save $30)

Sony WH-CH520 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones w/ Microphone – Blue: $69.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Graphite: $229.99 (save $60)

DJI Mini 3 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo & Remote Control with Built-in Screen (DJI RC) – Grey: $989.99 (save $119)

HP 15-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel i5 1135G7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $699.99 (save $130)

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5 1335U/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11): $849.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Red: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Squad: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Grey: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Teal: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Pink: $149.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – White: $149.99 (save $20)

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera – White – 4 Pack: $339.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $499.99 (save $10)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (j7550): $799.99 (save $200)

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $419.99 (save $110)

Meta Quest 2 256GB VR Headset with Touch Controllers: $489.99 (save $110)

ASUS ZenWifi Pro ET12 AXE11000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (90IG05Z0-MX1A20) – 2 Pack: $899.99 (save $200)

Hisense 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 11500 BTU (SACC 8000 BTU) – White: $449.99 (save $150)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6-inch 256GB Android 11 Tablet w/ Qualcomm SM8450 8-Core Processor – Graphite: $1,299.99 (save $200)

Sonos Arc Sound Bar – Black: $879.99 (save $70)

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Item Tracker – Black: $27.99 (save $12)

Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera – Black: $949.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC4000404) – Grey: $119.99 (save $20)

Nautilus T618 Folding Treadmill: $1,199.99 (save $800)

Image credit: Samsung