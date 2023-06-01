Why video game diversity matters [Tech Effect Episode 2]

This week on Tech Effect, Shevon Salmon stops by to talk about why representation and diversity matter in video games.

Like Hollywood, the history of video games is full of leading white men, and there are few good examples of characters from more diverse walks of life. This ranges from people of colour to individuals with disabilities and several other marginalized communities.

While representation in video games is slowly changing for the better, there’s still a long road ahead as development studios need to ensure their teams feature diverse talent.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.