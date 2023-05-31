Another duplication glitch has been found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have uncovered another duplication exploit in the game, allowing them to farm fused weapons and greatly bolster their inventory. The new glitch was spotted by GamesRadar, and can be seen in action on YouTube channel Kibbles Gaming.

The exploit involves a number of button presses and interface navigation steps to trigger, so it might take a couple of tries to pull off. No story progression or other unlockables are required, however.

The glitch comes just days after Nintendo pushed out its ‘version 1.1.2’ patch, which removed a handful of similar software exploitations users had become privy to.

It’s highly likely that another update is on the way that will patch out this new unintended ability. If you’re inclined to take advantage of the exploit, you should do so sooner rather than later.

Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, and is the first title on the platform to be priced at $90 in Canada.

Despite the price hike, the new Zelda title has proven to be a critical and financial success for the company.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: GamesRadar, Kibbles Gaming Via: IGN