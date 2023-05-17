The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the series

Nintendo has announced that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has hit 10 million copies sold worldwide since its release on May 12th. This makes it the fastest-selling game in the Zelda series, and the fastest-selling Nintendo game, period, in the Americas.

The game is no doubt benefiting from the fact that it’s coming out at the tail end of the Nintendo Switch’s lifecycle, so the console-handheld hybrid has an installed base of over 125 million at this point. By contrast, Tears of the Kingdom‘s predecessor, Breath of the Wild, was a Switch launch title, so it had a comparatively smaller launch but has remained a consistent Switch top-seller ever since. Breath of the Wild is currently sitting at over 30 million copies sold (around 29 million on the Switch, and just over one million on Wii U), so it seems safe to assume an even bigger cume for Tears of the Kingdom.

Tears of the Kingdom is believed to be the last major exclusive for the Switch outside of smaller titles like July’s Pikmin 4, given the Switch’s age. However, Nintendo says new hardware won’t come until after March 2024 at the earliest.

Either way, Tears of the Kingdom should tide Nintendo fans over for quite some time, considering it offers well over 100 hours’ worth of content. In particular, players have gone wild with building the most elaborate and goofy constructs possible, including laser-emitting robots and giant flaming penises.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo