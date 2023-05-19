Sony fixes PlayStation Plus bug that told users their games would expire

On May 18th, 2023, some PlayStation Plus users were receiving a message that told them: “The game will expire in 15 minutes.” It would then boot the user back to their home screen. As of May 19th, 2023, the problem has reportedly been fixed.

Players reported the outages on Reddit, NeoGAF, and ResetEra forums, as spotted by Engadget. The games affected by the bug included Humanity, Watchdogs: Legion, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, and many others. Some players reported their entire catalogue was unplayable.

Once the user was booted to the home screen, they could return to the game and keep playing, but the message would return again after fifteen minutes. People reported rebooting their console, disconnecting and reconnecting to their internet, manually changing the date, and other potential fixes, to no avail.

Many contacted support to make Sony aware of the bug, though some were unhappy with the response they received.

As of May 19th, 2023, the issue seems to be fully resolved.

Sources: Reddit, NeoGAF, ResetEra Via: Engadget