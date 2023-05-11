Teenage Engineering is selling a field recorder for over $2,000

Teenage Engineering‘s new TP-7 field recorder was made to record music, interviews and any other medium of audio with what the company describes as “zero friction” and “the highest quality audio possible.” Now, with the price tag being listed at $1,499 USD (roughly $2,021 CAD), the electronics company better hope it has the audio quality to back up its claims.

Joining alongside the TX-6 mixer and the OP-1 synthesizer in the company’s Field series, the TP-7 looks the part of the ideal tape recorder. As big as a deck of cards, the recorder has a motorized tape reel in the center, allowing users to pause recordings, listen to the playback and navigate the devices menu. It also contains a built-in speaker in addition to the microphone.

The recorder features a rocker on the left side to sift through recorder audio and a button below that will let users change recording modes swiftly. Users can also choose whether to use the TP-7’s built-in microphone or an external mic, with the device featuring three stereo two-way jacks.

Additionally, the device sports a USB-C port that can be used to transfer data as well as charge the TP-7. Transcriptions can be acquired through the USB-C port and the company’s iOS app when connected to an iPhone. The company also noted on its website that recordings could be paused/temporarily halted for “off-the-record” moments in interviews.

The recorder is capable of holding a charge for seven hours and boasts 128GB of internal storage.

There is currently no information yet on whether or not the device will release in Canada. The TP-7 model arrived on the Teenage Engineering website for $1,499 USD and says it will be coming out later this summer.

Full information about Teenage Engineering’s latest offering can be found here.

Image credit: Teenage Engineering (screenshot)

Source: Teenage Engineering Via: Engadget