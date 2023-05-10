Where to stream Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in Canada

A new documentary film focused on beloved Canadian actor Michael J. Fox is on the way.

Titled Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, the film mixes documentary, archival and scripted moments to recap the Edmonton-born Back to the Future star’s life and career, including his battle with Parkinson’s. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie was directed by Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth).

On May 12th, the film will release on Apple TV+ worldwide, including in Canada. An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month in Canada and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

The film was produced in partnership with Fox’s family and Parkinson’s-focused charity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Since its inception in 2000, the organization has raised more than $1 billion for Parkinson’s research. Those interested in supporting the charity can learn more here.

Image credit: Apple