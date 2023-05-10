Select Fitbit Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches are up to 25 percent off

Amazon is having a massive sale on Fitbit products today, which is perfect timing for the bi Mother’s Day event on Sunday.

Here is a roundup of the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Charge 5, and Fitbit Versa 4. Each device offers unique features and capabilities that cater to different lifestyles and preferences.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is designed for advanced health tracking and goes beyond basic fitness metrics by providing insights into stress levels, heart health through the ECG app, and even monitoring on-wrist skin temperature for potential health indicators. The Sense 2 has a sleek design, nice display, and also offers sleep tracking and GPS so you won’t get long on your run. for outdoor activities. The Fitbit Sense 2 is available now for $319, which is 20% off.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is about fashion, style and features an improved heart rate sensor, EDA sensor for stress management, and on-device GPS. The Charge 5 has a customizable colour touchscreen and interchangeable bands. Additionally, the Charge 5 offers features like Active Zone Minutes, workout intensity maps, and smart capabilities. The Fitbit Charge 5 is available now for $159, which is 19% off.

Lastly, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a versatile smartwatch that offers comprehensive health monitoring with heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and on-screen workouts. On the smartwatch side, it provides long battery life, built-in GPS, access to apps, music, and notifications. The Fitbit Versa 4 is available now for $199, which is 25% off.



MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada