Count down to Tears of the Kingdom release with this new filter

If you’re looking forward to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this Friday, Nintendo has you covered. A new filter for Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram allows you to count down to the game’s release.

The Tears of the Kingdom filter has a live countdown clock, steadily moving towards its release on May 12th. It also features the logo, art made for the game, and gold sparkles dancing around the camera.

In order to get access to the filter, go to @NintendoAmerica on Facebook, Instagram, or Snapchat. On Instagram and Facebook, you’ll need to tap on the ‘Effects’ tab. On Snapchat, it’s under ‘Lenses.’

The excitement continues to ramp up for the new Zelda game. Nintendo began selling a unique OLED model in April to promote it. An art book for the game was also leaked earlier this year. Now that we’re so close to launch, a leaked version is available online and being streamed by some creators, but the content is often quickly taken down.

