Amazon Originals to expand beyond Prime Video in the future

Amazon has announced the launch of a new unit that will distribute its movies and TV shows to other platforms and markets beyond its Prime Video streaming service.

The new unit, called Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, will leverage the company’s vast library of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes, including originals from Amazon Studios, such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, as shared by Bloomberg News.

The Amazon Originals will be offered on other services and airplanes after their initial run on Prime Video. The content will be available for purchase or rental on other services and for licensing to foreign TV networks.

This comes soon after Amazon’s $8.5 billion USD (roughly $11.3 billion CAD) acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., the legendary film studio behind James Bond, The Covenant, Creed and more.

Amazon is also investing up to $1 billion USD (roughly $1.3 billion CAD) for films that will debut in theatres, showing that the e-commerce giant is embracing the traditional Hollywood distribution model.

With the move, Amazon aims to generate more revenue from its content and reach a wider audience across different platforms and regions.

It is currently unclear what other services would showcase Amazon Originals on their platform.