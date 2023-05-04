Apple Arcade launches 20 new games from Disney, Bandai Namco and more

Apple has launched 20 new games on its Apple Arcade game subscription service.

The new titles span a variety of genres, including racing, management sims, platformers and action roguelikes, and hail from such companies as Disney, Bandai Namco and Paramount.

See below for the full list:

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Disney Coloring World+ (SotryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

Farming Simulator 20+ (Giants Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Limbo+ (Playdead)

My Town Home — Family Games+ (My Town Games)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (Shimada Toshihiro)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Star Otsuka)

TMNT Splintered Fate (Super Evil Megacorp)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco)

What The Car? (Triband)

We’ll have more on some of these games soon.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Image credit: Disney/Artist Arcade