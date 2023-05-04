fbpx
Gaming

Apple Arcade launches 20 new games from Disney, Bandai Namco and more

Words with Friends gets the Disney treatment, What The Golf? gets a car-centric spin-off and more

Bradly Shankar
May 4, 20239:00 AM EDT 1 comment
Disney Spellstruck

Apple has launched 20 new games on its Apple Arcade game subscription service.

The new titles span a variety of genres, including racing, management sims, platformers and action roguelikes, and hail from such companies as Disney, Bandai Namco and Paramount.

See below for the full list:

  • Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)
  • Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)
  • Disney Coloring World+ (SotryToys)
  • Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)
  • Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)
  • Farming Simulator 20+ (Giants Software)
  • Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)
  • Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)
  • Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)
  • Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)
  • Limbo+ (Playdead)
  • My Town Home — Family Games+ (My Town Games)
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Young Horses)
  • PPKP+ (Shimada Toshihiro)
  • Snake.io+ (Kooapps)
  • Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)
  • Time Locker+ (Star Otsuka)
  • TMNT Splintered Fate (Super Evil Megacorp)
  • Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco)
  • What The Car? (Triband)

We’ll have more on some of these games soon.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Image credit: Disney/Artist Arcade

Comments