The Nothing Phone (2) will feature a flagship Qualcomm chip

The Nothing Phone (2) is likely a flagship device, unlike its predecessor, which is mid-range at best.

The Nothing Phone (1) featured a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The upcoming device, however, will sport a flagship Qualcomm chipset, as shared by the company at the MWC event in Barcelona, Spain (via Android Police).

The company did not specify which chip exactly, but it will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset powering the Nothing Phone (2). This adds credence to a previous leak by MySmartPrice that suggested the device will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, “which is yet to be announced.”

It is also very likely that the Nothing Phone (2) will cost more than its predecessor. At launch in July 2022, the device cost £399 (roughly $656.12 CAD)

Other reported leaks about the upcoming phone indicate that it will feature a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery, in comparison to the 4,500mAh battery in the Nothing Phone (1), along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

We know the Nothing Phone (2) will launch in the U.S. later this year. In an interview with Inverse, CEO Carl Pei said the device will arrive later this year and that the company is “developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1).” If the device is coming to the United States, we can expect it to likely be available in Canada as well.

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be released sometime in the second half of 2023.

Source: Android Police