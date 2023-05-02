Leaked Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay now being streamed online

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has leaked online, as first reported on May 1st. The highly anticipated Nintendo title is slated to launch on May 12th, but this hasn’t stopped some streamers from broadcasting early gameplay.

It looks like the content is being actively taken down by the streaming platforms. One of the biggest Discord servers that linked to the pirated ROM has been removed, according to Kotaku. That said, you’ll want to tread carefully if you are sensitive to spoilers.

Nintendo has a long and storied history of protecting its intellectual property with an iron fist. It’s easy to imagine the Japanese gaming giant’s lawyers are working in overdrive to get Tears of the Kingdom content pulled from the internet.

To help hold you over until the official release date, you can check out the latest trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12th.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Kotaku Via: The Verge