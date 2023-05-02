Xbox teams up with OPI for a new exclusive summertime controller

Nail brand OPI and Xbox are collaborating again, this time on a new, vibrant Xbox controller that looks like it’s straight out of the nail salon.

After partnering in January 2022 to create a controller with a spring design, the two companies hare doing something similar this year with the new exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by OPI nail colour to replicate the vibe of summer.

Dubbed the “Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller,” the unique gamepad features four different summer-inspired shades that follow the tones in OPI’s “Summer Make the Rules” collection.

The sun isn’t the only thing that’s HOT. Xbox and @OPI_PRODUCTS bring you a stunning new controller, inspired by OPI’s Summer Make the Rules collection. #OPIXbox Pre-order your controller and purchase the matching shades today: https://t.co/NXplY5kGs0 pic.twitter.com/0b3UtUu6Di — Xbox (@Xbox) May 1, 2023

Can we expect an autumn and winter variant in the coming years?

The Sunkissed Vibes OPI Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller retails for $69.99 USD (approximately $94.73 CAD) and is open for pre-orders starting May 1st in select Xbox markets worldwide.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox