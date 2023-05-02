BlackBerry may split its businesses to appease investors

BlackBerry’s board says the company might soon be separated.

In a release, the company said it’s reviewing “its portfolio of business” to determine strategic alternatives. One of the possibilities is the “separation of one or more of BlackBerry’s businesses.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners will be assisting with the review.

The Waterloo, Ontario, company has not disclosed a timeline for completing the review and won’t be sharing details until some sort of agreement has been reached or it has concluded its assessment.

BlackBerry will hold its annual meeting on June 27th, and the move might be the company’s way “to appease investors,” The Globe and Mail reports.

The once-popular smartphone company now caters to several interests, including cybersecurity. But its past as a handheld device manufacturer won’t likely be forgotten soon, especially with an upcoming film tracing the company’s founding.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: The Globe and Mail