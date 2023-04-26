Google pushes out Android 14 Beta 1.1 to compatible devices

Google has released the latest Android 14 beta update, version 1.1, to those in the Android Beta for Pixel program. Being a “.1” release, the build is focused on patching bugs.

Android 14 Beta 1 released a couple of weeks ago, and brought with it several UI changes and tweaks. Unfortunately, it also came with some new crashes and glitches.

Thankfully, Google appears to be hearing the complaints, as illustrated by the release notes.

The company outlines the following fixes:

– Fixed an issue where the system UI crashed when trying to access the Wallpaper & Style screen either through the Settings app, or by long-pressing from the home screen. (Issue #277938424)

– Fixed some issues that prevented fingerprint unlock from being used. (Issue #272403537)

– Fixed an issue where the status bar did not display the mobile network. (Issue #277892134)

– Fixed an issue that prevented a SIM card or eSIM from being detected or activated in some cases. (Issue #278026119)

– Fixed an issue where the lock screen displayed a message with an unresolved string placeholder when Smart Lock was enabled. (Issue #278011057)

Devices in the Android Beta for Pixel program can expect the update to arrive over-the-air, according to Google. The full list of compatible devices can be found on the Android for Developers website.

The next beta release of Android 14 is expected to arrive sometime in May.

Source: Google Via: Droid Life