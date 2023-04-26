Microsoft begins rolling out support for iPhone in its Phone Link app

The latest feature coming to Microsoft’s Phone Link app is iPhone support. The new Windows 11 app update is rolling out globally, according to Microsoft, and will be available for all PC users by the middle of May.

With the update, iPhone users can access phone calls, notifications, and iMessage chats directly on their PCs. While it’s a step in the right direction for cross-platform compatibility, the implementation is limited.

iMessage support is limited to one-on-one conversations, so don’t expect to participate in green bubble group chats from your laptop. Other functionality, like quick camera roll access, is only available for Android phones.

Microsoft has been slowly but steadily providing updates to Phone Link, including an interface redesign and an ‘Instant Hotspot’ feature last year.

The Phone Link app is available in the Microsoft Store and works on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge