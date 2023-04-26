New on Apple Arcade this week: Ground Mountain Adventure+ and lots of game updates

Apple has revealed what’s coming to Apple Arcade to close out the month of April.
Launching on Friday, April 28th is Grand Mountain Adventure+, an open-world skiing and snowboarding game from Swedish developer ToppLuva. Another game that was originally set to launch on the 28th, the logic puzzler Cornsweeper, has been delayed to a yet-to-be-confirmed date.
Otherwise, here are the existing Apple Arcade games that are receiving updates this week:
- Ballistic Baseball — A new Ballistic Bash challenge mode, new rewards to Career mode and three new Rising Star Athletes
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine! — A Mother’s Day event with new and limited-time ingredients
- Crayola Create and Play+ — A new Cosmic Pizza activity, Mother’s Day content, and more
- Jetpack Joyride+ — The Bling It On event returns to offer unlockable luxurious items
- Sonic Dash+ — A new character, Rockstar Rouge
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit — A continuation of the Noir Story that sees Patrick investigating Plankton’s lab
- Squiggle Drop — 20 new levels, two new areas, five new achievements, two new buildings, and 20 new building features
- stitch. — New daily Shikaku puzzle and Mythical Creatures category
- Wylde Flowers — new animals, a new propagation shed, and more
Apple Arcade includes unlimited access to more than 200 games, including Fantastian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Halfbrick’s Jetpack Joyride 2, Skate City from Agens and Toronto’s Snowman and Gameloft Montreal’s Lego Star Wars Castaways.
Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.