New on Apple Arcade this week: Ground Mountain Adventure+ and lots of game updates

Apple has revealed what’s coming to Apple Arcade to close out the month of April.

Launching on Friday, April 28th is Grand Mountain Adventure+, an open-world skiing and snowboarding game from Swedish developer ToppLuva. Another game that was originally set to launch on the 28th, the logic puzzler Cornsweeper, has been delayed to a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Otherwise, here are the existing Apple Arcade games that are receiving updates this week:

Apple Arcade includes unlimited access to more than 200 games, including Fantastian from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Halfbrick’s Jetpack Joyride 2, Skate City from Agens and Toronto’s Snowman and Gameloft Montreal’s Lego Star Wars Castaways.

Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.