Google Meet adds 1080p video option for select Workspace users

Many thought that video conferencing platforms like Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams would die down as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down. However, the platforms have stuck around in some capacity, aiding hybrid workers and students alike.

Google is constantly updating its video conferencing tool, Google Meet, to provide a better experience for its users. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant, is now enhancing its video call quality with a resolution upgrade.

Select Google Workplace users would now be able to set their video resolution to 1080p instead of 720p. This update is mainly aimed at Business and Enterprise users, although Google One subscribers with 2TB or more of storage space can also access the feature.

“Note that additional bandwidth is required to be able to send 1080p video — Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained,” reads Google’s blog post about the update. Further, the new resolution is apparently only available on the web, and of course, you need a 1080p webcam (built-in or external) to take advantage of the improved video resolution. The new high-definition resolution will be off by default, and eligible users will be prompted before entering the meeting about the new 1080p option.

The feature started rolling out on Tuesday, April 25th, for Rapid Release users, and it can potentially take over 15 days for the feature to be widely available. The feature will start rolling out for Scheduled Release domains on May 4th, and it can take up to 15 days from the date for the feature to be visible,

Also worth noting is that the new feature isn’t available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Nonprofits, and G Suite Basic and Business customers. It also won’t be available to personal Google Accounts.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google