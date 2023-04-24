Canadian government announces funding for Saskatoon electric bus fleet

The City of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, will soon be one step closer to realizing its greenhouse gas reduction targets. The Government of Canada has confirmed an investment of $336,000 into the electrification of Saskatoon Transit vehicles. This funding is in addition to the $84,000 being contributed by the municipality.

According to the news release, Saskatoon Transit will create a five-phase strategy to best transition to a fully electric arsenal. Costs, infrastructure and resource requirements, and risk assessments are all on the table for review.

The initiative “will provide quieter, cleaner transit options to the city’s residents,” according to The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

The funding results from the Zero Emission Transit Fund launched in 2021. The government’s transit infrastructure investment looks to support city buses’ transition to an all-electric lineup in the coming years.

