Tesla to begin exporting Model Y from Shanghai to Canada

Tesla is expected to start exporting a version of its Model Y electric vehicle to Canada, marking the first time the company will ship cars from China to North America.

The move is set to connect the EV company’s most cost-efficient factory globally to its largest market, with the Model Y holding the title of Tesla’s best-selling model worldwide.

JUST IN :According to sources: #Tesla set a goal of producing 9,000 Model Y models in Shanghai for export to North America in the second quarter. Tesla's export to Canada marks the first time it has shipped a Chinese-made car to North America. — 大趙 (@zhongwen2005) April 24, 2023

The news comes from a production memo obtained by Reuters after Tesla’s recent announcement of a new and more affordable Model Y variant for Canadian customers. The EV was ruled to be $10,000 CAD less than the current long-range version. The SUV-styled crossover is set to be delivered between May and July of 2023 and will start at $59,990 CAD.

Many suspect that, based on the similarity between the Canadian and Chinese Model Y specs, the refresh will feature LFP batteries made at Giga Shanghai.

Production of the soon-to-be Canadian Model Y began earlier this month at Tesla’s Shanghai factory with a quota of around 9,000 vehicles for this quarter. It’s been rumoured that the build quality from the company’s Shanghai factory is superior to that from the Fremont, California factory, meaning that the new Model Y could exceed some expectations in the Canadian market.

Vehicles produced in the Chinese factory also benefit from a cost reduction, with CEO Elon Musk previously highlighting that the Shanghai plant had the “lowest cost structure” of the company’s factories.

The potential move from Tesla marks another high point for the company after recently being found not at fault in a Model S Autopilot crash lawsuit.

Header image credit: Tesla

Source: Reuters Via: Tesla North