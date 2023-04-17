Ericsson and federal government invest in research, new jobs, at provider’s Montreal and Ottawa facilities

The Government of Canada and Ericsson have entered a five-year partnership focusing on research and development.

The investment is valued at $470 million and will help Ericsson create jobs that center on 5G Advanced, 6G, AI, Cloud RAN, and Core Network technologies.

Funding will go towards the Ottawa and Montreal facilities, which will also help expand the Montreal-based Quantum Research hub.

“We are already seeing the benefits of next-generation technologies such as 5G and AI, yet we are still in the early days of their potential to transform our work, leisure, and social lives,” Börje Ekholm, Ericsson’s president and CEO, said.

“Ericsson’s R&D investment partnership with the Canadian government, supported by world-class talent in Ottawa and Montreal, will boost innovation and ultimately help to improve the lives of millions of people.”

