Apple commits to using 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Apple has announced that it’s expanding the use of recycled materials across its devices by 2025. This new commitment sees the tech giant utilize 100 percent recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries.

On top of transitioning to 100 percent recycled cobalt, Apple will use magnets that will exclusively use rare earth elements. Plus, the Cupertino company has committed to using 100 percent recycled tin soldering and 100 percent recycled gold plating across all Apple-designed printed circuit boards.

In a statement released today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “Every day, Apple is innovating to make technology that enriches people’s lives, while protecting the planet we all share.”

In 2022, Apple reaffirmed its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. The designs across the entire Apple Watch series utilize recycled materials. The AirPods Pro are another sustainability-focused product that uses fewer plastics and rare earth elements.

The company is also making a firm commitment to eliminate plastics from the company’s packaging. Apple products have been steadily adopting sustainability efforts. In the past, Apple has removed the use of plastic wrapping in exchange for rip tags. In 2020, Apple removed the power brick from the packaging of iPhones. This measure is intended to reduce waste and allow Apple to create smaller packaging designs. The company also digitally prints labels onto the box of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, removing the use of labels and adhesives.

Apple is already using recycled cobalt across its devices. 25 percent of the cobalt Apple used in 2022 was recycled. However, that figure jumped from 13 percent the year prior. This upward firing trend is ambitious, yet the company claims it’s committed to the goal. Plus, devices like iPhones, iPad, MacBooks, etc. feature 38 percent recycled tin.

Apple is also leaning on its iPhone disassembly robot, Daisy, to help recover cobalt and other materials. The company estimates that since 2019, it has extracted more than 11,000 kgs of cobalt from devices thanks to Daisy.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple